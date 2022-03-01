Pelotonia registration opens Tuesday at noon

Pelotonia participants can register Tuesday for Ride Weekend, which will take place August 5 through 7.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Registration for Peletonia 2022 Ride Weekend will launch Tuesday at 12 p.m. The event is set to take place August 5 through 7.

Organizers said Pelotonia will return this year with a full in-person ride, opening ceremony at North Bank Park and overnight stays at Kenyon College. This comes after changes were made to the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“At a moment when the entire world has been so focused on public health and scientific research breakthroughs, it is truly the perfect time to double down on our commitment to ending cancer,” said Doug Ulman, CEO of Pelotonia.

Peletonia is a non-profit organization that raises funding for innovative cancer research. Money raised at the 2022 ride will allow Pelotonia to continue funding cancer research initiatives at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

Pelotonia's 2022 routes include rides from 20 to 200 miles with fundraising commitments starting at $1,250. Volunteer opportunities are also returning to the 2022 Ride. Those can be found on the Pelotonia website.

Pelotonia is also kicking off 2022 registration with a week of festivities. those can be found listed below:

Wednesday, March 2: A virtual community ride at 6:00 pm EST; no training platform required.

Thursday, March 3: A bike drive with Franklinton Cycle Works. Drop off your used bike and pick up a new Pelotonia yard sign, magnet and free Pelotonia swag.

Friday, March 4: A registration launch party at Pins Mechanical Co. at Easton from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be free duckpin bowling and a Pelotonia pop-up shop.