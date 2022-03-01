Man dies after crash on I-71 in Delaware County

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on I-71 near Berkshire Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — One man was killed and another was injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 in Delaware County Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on I-71 near Berkshire Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Matthew Allen of Brandon, Florida was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra northbound on I-71 when he drove off the roadway and hit the median cable barrier. This caused his vehicle to return back to the northbound roadway and run into another vehicle, according to OSHP.

A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia was heading northbound on I-71 when it hit the Hyundai and caused both vehicles to drive off the roadway and hit the median cable barrier. The Freightliner then overturned.

OHSP said Allen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Freightliner was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

OSHP said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.