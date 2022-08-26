Parishioners hope to keep longtime Columbus church open

Parishioners say, if St. Thomas were closed it would be a huge loss, not only for them but for the community they serve.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since 1902, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church has been a beacon of light, faith, and hope, perched at the corner of East 5th and North Cassady avenues in Columbus.

But a restructuring plan by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus could change that.

St. Thomas is one of more than 100 churches in the Diocese.

"It’s the heart of the community,” said longtime parishioner Tom Hores.

He was disappointed to learn that his church may be on the chopping block.

“I’ve been coming here for 54 years,” he told 10TV.

The Diocese is reimagining the catholic church and how it serves the people. It is currently conducting a two-year process to solicit ideas, concerns, and desires, and then take that into consideration as they determine the best path forward to increase the presence of the church.

“The Diocese of Columbus is looking at all the different churches and trying to use their resources the best way possible to evangelize and build the Kingdom of God and part of that is restructuring with the resources that we have right now,” said Father David Schalk, pastor at St. Thomas the Apostle and Christ the King.

Currently, there is a shortage of priests. Many, like Father Schalk, are pastoring more than one church. The restructuring is expected to close some churches and merge them with others.

Parishioners say, if St. Thomas were closed it would be a huge loss, not only for them but for the community they serve.

“We not only help people with food donations, but we also help them with rent, we’ve bought furniture for them, we’ve paid utilities,” Hores said.

Barb Greiner has attended church at St. Thomas for the past 25 years. She gets emotional just thinking about the possibility of the church closing.

“I think it’s just the loss of the spiritual home and we all need that so much right now,” Greiner said.

Although the future of the church is not yet determined, St. Thomas did make the list of churches recommended for possible closure. A final decision isn’t expected for at least another year.

“We hope and pray it stays around,” said Liz Carle. “This is home. This is where I was married. This is where my children and grandchildren were baptized, where they first took communion,” she explained.

Carle has worshipped at St. Thomas for more than 30 years. She, too, is hoping the church will be spared. But for now, all the parishioners of St. Thomas can do is focus on the present.

“We want to continue our outreach to the community,” said Father Schalk. “So that no matter what happens in the Diocese, no matter what happens to this particular church, what’s in our control? Right now, we are able to grow and we’re able to thrive.”

The church is holding a grab and go food event this Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. until noon. It’s first come, first serve. You can pick up your meal in the parking lot of St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 767 N. Cassady Ave. Columbus, OH 43219.