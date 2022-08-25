Biden coming to Ohio next month for Intel groundbreaking

The groundbreaking for the facility was delayed awaiting the passage of the CHIPS Acts, which was approved by the House and Senate in July.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — President Joe Biden will be attending and speaking at the groundbreaking for the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility in Licking County next month.

The White House confirmed the event will be held on Sept. 9 and the president will deliver remarks on rebuilding American manufacturing through the recently signed CHIPS Act.

A spokesperson with Intel told 10TV details for the event will be released soon.

In January, Intel announced the $20 billion chip plant would be built on a 926-acre site outside of New Albany by 2025.

The groundbreaking for the facility was delayed awaiting the passage of the CHIPS Acts, which was approved by the House and Senate in July and signed by Biden earlier this month.

At the time of the announcement in January, Gov. Mike DeWine said the project would bring more than 20,000 jobs to the state.

Those jobs include 3,000 direct Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build and tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs including contracted positions, electricians, engineers, and jobs in restaurants, healthcare, housing, entertainment and more.

To win the project, Ohio offered Intel roughly $2 billion in incentives, including a 30-year tax break. Intel has outlined $150 million in educational funding aimed at growing the semiconductor industry regionally and nationally.