Columbus school board reaches conceptual agreement with teachers union

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After nearly fourteen continuous hours of negotiations, the Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement.

Columbus Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said in a statement that was released around 3 a.m. Thursday, that students will return to in-person instruction on Monday.

"The last few months have been devoted to finding resolution and a strong plan forward with the Columbus Education Association in shared support of our children. Tonight, we are happy to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders, and our children will return to in-person instruction on Monday," Adair said. "While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the Board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members, and strengthening our learning environments. We look forward to welcoming our students, teachers, and staff back to the classroom on Monday."

The board said students will remain in online learning for Thursday and Friday, giving teachers two days for planning to prepare for a return to school on Monday.

The CEA says an agreement was reached on a new labor contract covering nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals employed by Columbus City Schools, tentatively ending the district’s first teacher strike since 1975.

CEA Spokesperson Regina Fuentes said, “We recognize the sacrifices students, parents, and teachers alike have made during the last three days as we fought for the schools Columbus students deserve.” She continued, “Let the history books reflect that this strike was about students who deserved a commitment to modern schools with heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and P.E..”

According to Fuentes, CEA members will first review and vote on the ratification of the comprehensive conceptual agreement. A mass membership meeting is being planned for this weekend, potentially ending the 3-day strike.

Fuentes said the board is scheduled to vote on the agreement following CEA’s ratification. If both parties approve the deal, classes will resume for students on Monday.

The first day of the 2022-23 school year was less than ideal after superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon admitted the district "fell short in some areas" and faced unexpected challenges.

Some parents said they did not want their children to learn remotely until the strike was over.

10TV received several emails Wednesday evening from parents saying their child was marked present even though they did not sign on for remote learning.

The district addressed those concerns, saying schools have to manually mark a student as absent. Until that happens, the student is marked "present" by default. The district expects student attendance to be a day behind for most schools.

The union and the board have met 23 times since March, but no deal was been reached until Thursday morning.

A recent 10 Investigates report found since March health and safety inspectors flagged 32 CCS schools for issues that needed to be fixed – like leaking or missing ceiling tiles, water intrusion and chipping lead paint that needed to be encapsulated.