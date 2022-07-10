OSHP: Van driver dies after crashing into semi in Ross County

The crash happened on U.S. Route 35, southeast of Chillicothe.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The driver of a van died after crashing into the trailer of a semi in Ross County Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the driver of the semi was headed east on U.S. Route 35 and was making a right turn onto Limerick Road when a van hit the semi-trailer around 4:25 p.m.

The semi went off the left side of Limerick Road and hit a guardrail.

The van driver, later identified as 50-year-old Ivan Flores-Heilbron of Michigan, had to be cut out of the vehicle. He was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where he died.

The driver of the semi was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

OSHP said five Jefferson Township firefighters also had to be treated at the scene.

Two firefighters were treated for cuts sustained while extricating the semi driver. Three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion. None of their conditions are considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.