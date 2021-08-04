OSHP awaiting test results to determine if driver was impaired in I-71 crash that killed Powell family

According to the crash report released by OSHP, the driver told troopers she does not remember the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is waiting on test results to see if the driver in a deadly crash on I-71 was impaired, according to the crash report.

OSHP said the driver of a Nissan Titan traveling northbound drove off the roadway, crossed the median, struck a cable barrier and entered the southbound lanes striking a Toyota RAV4 head-on.

After the impact, the RAV4 struck a Freightliner Cascadia at an angle, overturned onto its top and caught on fire. OSHP said the Titan also caught fire.

A Powell family inside the RAV4 was pronounced deceased at the scene. OSHP identified the victims as 42-year-old Brian Sperl, 38-year-old Abigail Sperl and their children 14-year-old Bastion Sperl and 11-year-old Lincoln Sperl.

According to the crash report released by OSHP, the driver of the Titan told troopers she does not remember the crash.

She said she remembered driving on I-71 then everything went black.

She told troopers she does not drink alcohol and does not have a drug problem, according to the report.

Investigators are waiting on the results of a blood test for alcohol and drugs to see if the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

OSHP said it is common for drivers in deadly crashes to be tested for alcohol or drugs as part of the investigation.