OSHP identifies family killed in fiery crash on I-71 in Delaware County

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday around four miles north of the Polaris exit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified a family of four who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 Monday night in Delaware County.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. around four miles north of the Polaris exit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Nissan Titan traveling northbound drove off the roadway, crossed the median, struck a cable barrier and entered the southbound lanes striking a Toyota RAV4 head-on.

After the impact, the RAV4 struck a Freightliner Cascadia at an angle, overturned onto its top and caught on fire. OSHP said the Titan also caught fire.

The four occupants inside the RAV4 were pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSHP identified the victims as 42-year-old Brian Sperl, 38-year-old Abigail Sperl and their children 14-year-old Bastion Sperl and 11-year-old Lincoln Sperl.

The driver of the Titan was taken to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

Lt. Gurjit Grewal of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the investigation will take some time.

"There's a lot of different areas that we need to look into. We're still following up with witnesses. It could be a week or two, it just depends," Lt. Grewal said.

The Cascadia driver did not sustain any injuries.