Sheriff: 1 killed in crash with semi on I-71 in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash with a semi-truck in Fayette County Friday evening, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriffs say they were called on a report of a crash involving a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 71 South at state Route 435 near the Greene County line around 7:20 p.m.

One person was confirmed to have died as a result of the crash. It is unclear at this time which vehicle the victim was in.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown at this time.

Due to the investigation, all lanes on I-71 South beyond SR-435 are closed to US Route 35 at Washington Court House.