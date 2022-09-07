x
Person struck and killed on I-670 near downtown Columbus

Police responded to the report of a pedestrian struck in the eastbound lanes of I-670 at Neil Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police reports one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 670 early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck in the eastbound lanes of I-670 at Neil Avenue just after 3:51 a.m. Police said they found one person suffering from severe injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-670 are currently shut down as authorities investigate the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

