Person struck and killed on I-670 near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police reports one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 670 early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck in the eastbound lanes of I-670 at Neil Avenue just after 3:51 a.m. Police said they found one person suffering from severe injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The eastbound lanes of I-670 are currently shut down as authorities investigate the incident.
No other information is available at this time.