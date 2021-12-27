Delaware County family nominated to win Grammy for Best Children's Album

Ceylon and Ashley Wise are known for combining music and education through videos featured on The Wise Channel.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Delaware County family is celebrating after making the list of this year’s Grammy nominees.

Ceylon and Ashley Wise are known for combining music and education through videos featured on The Wise Channel. They say the goal is to create educational songs that families can enjoy together.

Now, an album featuring their music is nominated for Best Children's Album of the year.

“All One Tribe” is a collaboration of 24 African American children's music artists from across the country. Included in the album is The Wise Channel’s song “For All,” and a song co-written by Ceylon titled “One Tribe.”

According to the Wise’s, the album as a whole was written to celebrate love, life, joy and unity in song. It includes an array of music genres, including hip hop, R&B, jazz, gospel, funk and reggae.

“It has been awesome to connect with the various families we wouldn't have ordinarily met and to collaborate to make music together,” said Ashley.

For the Wise’s, it’s a family affair. Both of their sons perform on the album as well.

“It’s important for kids to listen to a song and hear something they can relate to,” said Ceylon.

Their work, and Grammy nomination, are about creating and ensuring a space for everyone.

“What's important is remembering that this greater sense of representation is not exclusive,” said Ceylon. “It doesn't exclude those who have been at the table, it’s just another seat at the table for those who have been a part of the community to have another seat at the table as well.”

The Grammy’s are set to air Jan. 31. The final round of voting is happening now for recording academy members and runs through Jan. 5.