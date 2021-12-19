Grammy-nominated musician, Ohio native brings holiday tour to Columbus, 10TV

CAPA is presenting Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas at the Southern Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman is wrapping up 2021 with a tour stop in Columbus and a performance airing on 10TV Christmas morning.

CAPA is presenting Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas at the Southern Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas also airs on 10TV Saturday, Dec. 25 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

His collaborations have crossed genres to feature stars like Olivia Newton-John, Michael Bolton and Kenny Loggins.

Ticket prices for the in-person show are $34-$69 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.