OHIO, USA — Ohioans who are 16 and older can soon fish for a weekend without a license.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced this year's free fishing days will be June 18 and 19.

Residents may fish for free in any of Ohio's public waters including Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

The Division of Wildlife's six fish hatcheries stocked more than 69 million spot fish in public waters in 2019.

For those who might try fishing for the first time, here are some tips: