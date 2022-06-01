Casino Control Commission announces Jan. 1, 2023 as universal start date for Ohio expansion into sports gambling

It will be the largest one-time expansion of gambling in Ohio history, the commission said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During a virtual meeting Wednesday morning, the Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that Jan. 1, 2023, will be the universal start date for Ohio’s expansion into sports gambling.

It will be the largest one-time expansion of gambling in Ohio history, the commission said.

The law passed by the legislature requires that all operators – including bars with kiosks, casinos or online betting operators – all have the opportunity to begin on the same date.

The application process for those interested in expanding their business to include sports betting will begin on June 15.

The commission also published a timeline of important dates, including deadlines for proprietors and those wishing to play host to sports betting.

A spokeswoman for the commission told 10TV News they have hired additional people to help with licensure and other operations that will be needed with the influx of applications.

You can find the timeline here.