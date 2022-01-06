Group of Worthington children create local newspaper

What matters. What’s important. It’s all a matter of perspective.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — It’s a matter of perspective when you think about it; what matters. What’s important. And they, hot off the presses, can have you read all about it.

“What is newsworthy to you,” 10TV’s Bryant Somerville asked.

“Something that is interesting,” Nora Birnie said.

Birnie is 11. Her sister, Charlotte, is 13. They, along with the Markey sisters Lauren, 7, and Caroline, 10, are getting away from the prevailing published perspective by creating their own.

“Neighborhood News,” Nora said.

Two years ago the four friends began collecting the neighborhood headlines while peppering in activities, voting, opinion pieces and the news of the day.

“What would you say is the most important issue that your newspaper has tackled in the last two years,” Somerville asked.

“Maybe the one time a deer attacked and was running around crazy,” Charlotte said laughing.

Lauren and Caroline’s dad, Jacob, three weeks ago started printing copies and leaving them at Highline Coffee in Worthington.

“After a while, I thought, you know, I like this so much I bet other people would too,” Jacob said.

He was right. He started getting text messages from coffee customers who were showing appreciation for their newfound news that they didn’t even know they needed.

“It’s not because of this or because of that or in order to heal the world or anything like that,” Jacob said. “Just, it heals the world on its own, you know.”

Perspective.

“Yes, I think so,” Charlotte said.

Perfectly portrayed by pencils, pens, markers and crayons.

“Sometimes, things in the world [that are] happening are really terrible and some people get scared or discouraged and it really helps them,” Charlotte said.

Helping to see the good. Each page proves it still exists.