Ohio AG's office study suggests link between stimulus checks, overdose deaths

Dave Yost said there was a "causal connection" between the stimulus checks in 2020 and the overdose death spike that the state saw in the spring.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General's Office released the results of a new study on Thursday, showing a possible link between federal stimulus checks and a record increase in opioid deaths.

According to Dave Yost, the study found a causal connection between the $1,200 stimulus checks in the second quarter of 2020 and a spike in overdose deaths in the spring of that year.

"Now, it wasn't the only thing. The paper notes it was kind of a perfect storm. You have social isolation from lockdown, the mental health issues that were surrounding the fear of the pandemic," Yost said.

The study did show a significant increase in the number of opioid deaths during the same time the stimulus payments went out in 2020.

However, the conclusion of the study notes this:

"The identified change point may refer to the timing of many factors, not only the economic payments and further research is warranted to investigate the potential relationship between the COVID-19 economic impact payments and overdose deaths."

While the study did say the timing of the stimulus payments did overlap with an increase in opioid deaths, the authors of the study said the results warrant further investigation into the potential link between the payments and the overdose deaths.

Yost said he feels the study should be used to inform public officials in the future when deciding how and when to offer the payments.