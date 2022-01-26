Dashcam video shows stolen vehicle pursuit involving 3 juveniles

One person was detained for questioning and three juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed in north Columbus on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dashcam video released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy pursuing a stolen vehicle throughout Columbus.

Three juveniles were injured after the stolen vehicle crashed and flipped over on Interstate 71 on the city's north side. A fourth person was detained for questioning.

At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy spotted a stolen black Kia Forte in the area of South Hamilton Road and Kimberly Parkway on the southeast side of Columbus.

The deputy's dashcam video shows the Kia Forte bumping into the cruiser at that intersection before driving away.

The deputy began pursuing the Kia Forte through the neighborhood and eventually onto I-70 West.

After approximately eight minutes, the pursuit ends at I-71 North just south of Cooke Road.

Dashcam video shows several vehicles pulled over to the side of the highway, some of them with noticeable damage. The video also shows the Kia Forte was flipped on its side.

As the deputy pulled up to the flipped car, the video shows someone attempting to get out before slamming the door shut.

Columbus police arrived on the scene shortly after.

The three juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.