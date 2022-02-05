Driver dies after car crashes into Franklin County tire shop

The driver of a gray 2016 Ford Fusion was heading north on Cleveland Avenue when the vehicle lost control. The car jumped a snow pile and struck a tire shop.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after their car crashed into a tire shop in northern Franklin County Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 10:36 a.m. near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Cooke Road in Clinton Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a gray 2016 Ford Fusion was heading north on Cleveland Avenue when the vehicle lost control.

The Ford Fusion traveled past the intersection and off the west side of the road into a parking lot.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle then jumped a snow pile, landed and hit the side of a tire shop, located at 3769 Cleveland Avenue.

The driver was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the driver.

Deputies, as well as the Clinton Township police and fire departments, responded to the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.