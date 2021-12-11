Court declares Ohio man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years

He was freed after a court vacated his convictions in 2011.

DAYTON, Ohio — An attorney says a court’s official declaration this week that an Ohio man was wrongfully imprisoned for two decades clears the way for him to move forward with a lawsuit against the state to seek compensation.

But Roger Dean Gillispie, of Fairborn, says money “doesn’t fix the lost time” or the “mental anguish” he has experienced.

He was convicted in multiple rapes but maintained he's innocent.

He argued there were police reports that somehow went missing that contained information that would've helped eliminate him as a suspect.

“Thirty-one years. Thirty-one years of waiting for this. Absolutely had nothing to do with this. I lost 31 of the best years of my life to get here today. And it’s an overwhelming experience to be able to have them say the words that should have been said along time ago,” Gillispie told WHIO.