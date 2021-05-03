Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Canton concert

CANTON, Ohio — Country star Brad Paisley and legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd are scheduled to headline a concert in Canton.
The Concert for Legends, on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, will end the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.
Tickets for the concert range from $75 to $285 and go on sale here at 10 a.m. on May 7.
Paisley has earned many awards over the years, including three GRAMMYs.
The lineup for Lynyrd Skynyrd will feature Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase.