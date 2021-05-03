Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Canton concert

The performances on Aug. 9 will end the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week

CANTON, Ohio — Country star Brad Paisley and legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd are scheduled to headline a concert in Canton.

The Concert for Legends, on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, will end the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

Tickets for the concert range from $75 to $285 and go on sale here at 10 a.m. on May 7.

Paisley has earned many awards over the years, including three GRAMMYs.