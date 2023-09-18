Baldwin Wallace: 4 students, 1 alum taken to hospital following apparent drug overdoses

School officials say the incident occurred at an off-campus event on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEREA, Ohio — Baldwin Wallace University confirms four of its students as well as one alumnus were taken to the hospital after apparently overdosing on drugs this past weekend.

School officials say the incident occurred at an off-campus event on Sunday. Three of the individuals involved have since been released from care, while two others remain hospitalized in stable condition.

"BW's immediate priority has been to support the students and their families," a university spokesperson said. "We're thankful they received excellent medical care."

10TV’s sister station WKYC learned all five of the men were members of Baldwin Wallace's 2023 men's lacrosse team. Two are still on the Yellow Jackets' roster while two more are still enrolled at the university but left the team following the season. The fifth person graduated in the spring.

"Recognizing that the misuse of alcohol and other drugs poses a risk to health and safety, BW has a legacy of promoting healthy behaviors related to alcohol and other drugs," BW's statement continued. "The University's approach emphasizes education to transform behaviors toward healthy decision-making. As a result, the University works every year to provide education and prevention programming."

Baldwin Wallace adds it is investigating to see if any students violated its code of conduct, and counselors have scheduled a meeting with others who were at the house to help learn what happened. Berea police are also looking into any potential criminal charges.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.