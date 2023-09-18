Columbus police investigating after viral video shows how officers responded to report of sexual misconduct of a minor

Police said the Columbus Department of the Inspector General opened an investigation into the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a video went viral involving two officers and how they responded to a report of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The video, which has not been verified, appears to be from a home security camera that captured an interaction between a man and two Columbus police officers who responded to the call.

The person who posted the video said he called the police to report that his daughter, who is under the age of 12, was a victim of an online predator. He claimed that a man manipulated the girl to send pictures of herself.

The man can be heard saying he wanted officers to talk to his daughter and questioned what he could do about the situation. An officer can be heard in the video telling the man his daughter could be charged with child porn. The man questioned the officer's statement and after a brief discussion, he told the officer's to have a nice night and closed the door.

Police said the Columbus Department of the Inspector General opened an investigation into the officers' response. The department is responsible for investigating complaints of misconduct and/or excessive use of force by sworn personnel, according to police.

Police went on to say it takes all allegations of sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness and Sexual Assault Unit detectives were notified and initiated an investigation into the allegation.