445th Airlift Wing at Wright Patterson Air Force base standby for response to Afghanistan

A base spokesperson says service members have not been given any exact details on missions.

The U.S. Air Force 445th Airlift Wing, based at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is on standby for possible response connected to evacuations in Afghanistan, according to CBS affiliate WHIO.

The unit is on standby as the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital of Kabul over the weekend, according to a base spokesperson.

News about the unit being on standby came on Monday, the same day President Joe Biden addressed the nation about the situation in Afghanistan.

During his address, Biden defended his decision to have troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

The spokesperson says service members have not been given any exact details on missions, but the 445th Airlift Wing was in Afghanistan back in June to help troops exit.

The 445th Airlift Wing has regularly gone to Afghanistan to deliver supplies and bring injured troops back to the U.S.