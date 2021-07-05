2 dead, 3 injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. in the Banks Section along the Ohio River near Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ballpark.

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting in a popular area of Downtown Cincinnati Sunday night.

According to CBS affiliate Local 12 in Cincinnati, one victim died at the scene and another died at the hospital. Three of the victims went to UC Medical Center. One victim was taken to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

At this time, police have not given any information if what led to the shooting. They have also not provided any suspect information.