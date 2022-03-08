Ohio State lifting mask requirement in most indoor spaces on Friday

Public events, such as those at the Schottenstein Center and the Coveilli Center, are mask optional effective immediately.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University announced that masks will be optional in most indoor spaces on campuses beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

According to the university's website, this includes residence halls, dining facilities, classrooms, offices and the Ohio Union.

The university says masks will be required in clinical health care settings (including at the Wexner Medical Center), COVID-19 testing locations, child care centers and on public transportation.

Public events, such as those at the Schottenstein Center and the Coveilli Center, are mask optional effective immediately.

"Throughout the pandemic, the university has followed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health as well as federal, state and local policy," the website states. "Ohio State’s updated masking policy reflects improving COVID-19 case counts after the Omicron surge, the high vaccination rate of the university community and the lifting of mask requirements in many jurisdictions, including the city of Columbus this week."

The university said they will maintain its COVID-19 surveillance testing program, which includes weekly testing of students in university housing, in social fraternities and sororities, and with approved exemptions to the university’s vaccination requirement. Employees with approved exemptions are also required to test weekly.

The university said it will continue to urge all members to take necessary precautions against COVID-19, including receiving all vaccination and booster shots for which they are eligible.