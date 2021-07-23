Ohio State students robbed at gunpoint near campus; police searching for suspects

The robbery took place in an alley off campus, just west of Summit Street and 13th Avenue at around 3 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for the four suspects accused of robbing two Ohio State University students at gunpoint early Friday morning.

The robbery took place in an alley off campus, just west of Summit Street and 13th Avenue at around 3 a.m., according to a Neighborhood Safety Notice issued by the university.

The students told officers they were walking through the alley when four male suspects got out of a parked car and approached them. One of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the students and demanded their belongings before taking off with the students’ wallets and cell phones.

Authorities said the suspects then drove off, heading northbound in what the students said was a gray Honda Civic. The students were not injured in the robbery.

The incident follows a string of robberies reported near Ohio State campus in recent weeks. Police reported four robberies in one day on July 11.