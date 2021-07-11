4 robberies reported near Ohio State's campus

Police say the robberies happened Sunday between 12:19 a.m. and 3:25 a.m. in the off-campus area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four robberies happened early Sunday morning near the campus of the Ohio State University, according to a safety notice sent out by the school.

Police said the robberies happened between 12:19 a.m. and 3:25 a.m. at 11th Avenue and East Chittenden Avenue, East Patterson Avenue, East Lane Avenue and Indiana Avenue and Indianola Avenue and East Lane Avenue.

According to the notice, in each of the robberies, a victim was approached by two unidentified male suspects who were wearing dark face masks.

Police said the suspects pulled out a gun, demanded the victims hand over items and then left the scene.

None of the people robbed were Ohio State students, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Columbus police are also looking into other similar crimes near the area, but happened outside the university district.