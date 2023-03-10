Ohio State physics professor awarded Nobel Prize

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A professor at The Ohio State University was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for his study of electron dynamics in matter.
Pierre Agostini was one of three scientists recognized for the Nobel Prize on Tuesday for their "experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter.”
Agostini shares the award with Ferenc Krausz from the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and Anne L’Huillier from Lund University in Sweden. Their work produced pulses of light so short that they were measured in attoseconds. This demonstrates that these pulses can be used to provide images of processes inside atoms and molecules.
“The Nobel Prize is the pinnacle of scientific achievement,” said Acting President Peter Mohler. “All of us at Ohio State celebrate this recognition of Pierre’s lifetime of research and scholarship.”
“Ohio is the heart of innovation and research with talented scientists making internationally recognized discoveries, building on our proud legacy of inventions that have changed the world," said Gov. Mike DeWine
Agostini is an emeritus professor in the Department of Physics at Ohio State’s College of Arts and Sciences.
