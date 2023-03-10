Ohio State physics professor awarded Nobel Prize

Pierre Agostini was one of three scientists recognized for the Nobel Prize on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A professor at The Ohio State University was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for his study of electron dynamics in matter.

Pierre Agostini was one of three scientists recognized for the Nobel Prize on Tuesday for their "experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter.”

Agostini shares the award with Ferenc Krausz from the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and Anne L’Huillier from Lund University in Sweden. Their work produced pulses of light so short that they were measured in attoseconds. This demonstrates that these pulses can be used to provide images of processes inside atoms and molecules.

2023 physics laureates Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have created flashes of light that are short enough to take snapshots of electrons’ extremely rapid movements. L’Huillier discovered a new effect from laser light’s interaction with atoms in a gas. Agostini… — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2023

2023 physics laureate Pierre Agostini succeeded in producing and investigating a series of consecutive light pulses, in which each pulse lasted just 250 attoseconds. At the same time, his 2023 co-laureate Ferenc Krausz was working with another type of experiment, one that made it… pic.twitter.com/pEFAM0ErNP — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2023

“The Nobel Prize is the pinnacle of scientific achievement,” said Acting President Peter Mohler. “All of us at Ohio State celebrate this recognition of Pierre’s lifetime of research and scholarship.”

“Ohio is the heart of innovation and research with talented scientists making internationally recognized discoveries, building on our proud legacy of inventions that have changed the world," said Gov. Mike DeWine

Agostini is an emeritus professor in the Department of Physics at Ohio State’s College of Arts and Sciences.

