Ohio school report cards are out; check to see how your district performed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released its annual report cards for school districts across the state.

This is the first year districts and schools will receive overall ratings in half-star increments on the report card instead of a letter grade. The state education department said an overall rating of at least 3 stars means a district or school has met state standards.

The 2022-23 Ohio School Report Cards provide information on five rated categories: achievement, graduation, progress, early literacy and gap closing. Each component is rated on a scale of one to five stars.

The report card for Columbus City Schools shows that the school district received an overall rating of 2. Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools received a 4, Worthington Schools a 4.5 and Groveport Madison Schools a 3.

The Ohio School Report Cards and other data for all schools and districts, including community and other schools, are available here.

About the Ohio School Report Cards

The Ohio Department of Education said the annual state report cards are “designed to give parents, communities, educators and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools — to celebrate achievement and success and identify areas for improvement.”

The report cards include “performance information provided by schools and districts including academic, financial, and opportunity to learn data. Some of this data is then combined into six components that receive star ratings to indicate the level of performance for the school and district.”