x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Columbus man's body found in Morrow County; death being investigated as homicide

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office has identified the body as Robert Lee Hudgins Jr.
Credit: WBNS-TV
File - Lights on a law enforcement vehicle

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a Columbus man was discovered on the side of the road in Morrow County Wednesday morning and authorities are investigating his death as an alleged homicide. 

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office said the body, later identified as Robert Lee Hudgins Jr., was discovered around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 20 in Franklin Township.

In an update Thursday, the sheriff's office said Hudgins' body was found near the construction site of a new house.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.

If you have information regarding Hudgins' death, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-947-2286.

County Road 20 investigation update The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged homicide from the...

Posted by Morrow County Sheriffs Office on Thursday, July 28, 2022

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Former Ohio State defensive back William White dies at 56 following battle with ALS