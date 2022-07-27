Columbus man's body found in Morrow County; death being investigated as homicide

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office has identified the body as Robert Lee Hudgins Jr.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a Columbus man was discovered on the side of the road in Morrow County Wednesday morning and authorities are investigating his death as an alleged homicide.

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office said the body, later identified as Robert Lee Hudgins Jr., was discovered around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 20 in Franklin Township.

In an update Thursday, the sheriff's office said Hudgins' body was found near the construction site of a new house.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.

If you have information regarding Hudgins' death, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-947-2286.