3-year-old student found sleeping on Newark bus after driver failed to perform check at end of route

NEWARK, Ohio — Newark City Schools is investigating after a 3-year-old child was left alone on a school bus at the end of its route last week.

A spokesperson with the district released a statement saying the child was asleep on the bus for about four minutes between the time the driver stepped off the bus and the mother boarded to pick up the child.

The child and her siblings regularly ride the bus to the garage, where they are picked up by their mother. The mother also drives for the district, according to the statement.

A spokesperson said the siblings attend a school outside of the district, for which Newark City Schools provides transportation.

The bus driver did not perform a post-trip inspection at the end of her afternoon bus route, according to the district.

The mother told 10TV the driver let the child's 10-year-old sister sign off on saying the bus was clear.

The mother said she wants the district to talk to the driver, claiming she has reached out to the superintendent twice. She also wants the driver to be let go from her position.

An investigation into the incident is almost done. The district said they will “appropriately discipline” the employee once it’s complete.