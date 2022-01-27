$31 donations being made to Athens County Food Pantry for Cincinnati Bengals win

The community is cheering on Athens County native and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

ATHENS, Ohio — There's always been a need for a little extra help in Athens County.

“We used to pack a certain amount each week, and when that was gone, it was gone. We don't do that anymore, we pack according to the need,” said Athens County Food Pantry President Karin Bright.

Thanks to a local kid who mentioned the need in his speech, donations have since poured in.

“Do you remember what was said in this year's Heisman speech? I don't. Do you remember what was said in the Heisman speech six years ago? I don't. People will remember this speech because it was so unique,” Bright said.



Shortly after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow talked about the poverty rate in his Heisman acceptance speech, about $650,0000 was donated to the Athens County Food Pantry.

The organization has started a hunger relief program and an endowment fund.

“We have started an on-the-road program where we take food out to six different communities throughout the year,” Bright said, explaining how the money was used.

When Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury his rookie year, more donations came in, and with get-well messages for the quarterback.

“It's given us the opportunity to try new things and do some resourcing of different things we want to try to make sure we can do the very best job for the people in our community,” Bright said.



With the team's first playoff win in 31 years, fans are once again remembering the leader of the team and his favorite cause.