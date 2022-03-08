3 killed in Muskingum County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Perry Township around 2:00 p.m.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Muskingum County Tuesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Perry Township around 2:00 p.m.

Jennifer Parrigan, 41, was driving eastbound when OSHP said she drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Parrigan, 29-year-old Ashley Stitt and 46-year-old Brian Keith all died as a result of their injuries, according to OSHP.

All three were from Cambridge.