19-year-old killed in Fairfield County crash involving motorcycle

The crash happened on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road in Bloom Township Sunday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Fairfield County Sunday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road in Bloom Township.

Nineteen-year-old Lawson Miller was driving a Suzuki motorcycle east on Lithopolis Road when OSHP said he went left of center and struck a Ford Ecosport SUV.

Miller's motorcycle went off the left side of the road and caught fire. The SUV sustained severe damage and came to rest on the road.

OSHP said Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.