Anti-violence activist honored with national award for her work in Hilltop

Zerqa Abid of My Project USA will be honored in Washington D.C. this week for her years of work serving Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As local activists continue to find ways to fight crime in our communities, one anti-violence advocate is being recognized on a national stage this week for her work in the Hilltop community.

Zerqa Abid, the founder of the non-profit organization, “My Project USA,” is being recognized in Washington D.C. by AARP as one of five people being honored with the Purpose Prize Award.

The award is an honor for her work protecting and empowering refugee and immigrant children in underprivileged, crime-ridden neighborhoods with after-school programs, meals, clothing and other services.

The award recognizes "extraordinary" people over 50 years old who have made a major impact in their community.

"I can't take a break, I'm a mom, if I would do it for my own child, I want to do it for all the children if I can,” Abid said. “It’s a blessing. I’m so honored and I hope this national attention will bring us more support.”

The success of the eight-year organization, Abid said, comes from her family’s support. She says her husband is the biggest donor, and to this day, Zerqa dedicates her time completely for free.

“If Zafura was not part of this journey I would not be doing it as I'm doing it and I wouldn't be mentally sane as I am,” Abid laughed.

“He is such a support because this is a very passionate, very hard work. There are days where we lose lives of dear people who were close to us or community members and sometimes I’m down and out for days and here’s there for me.”

Abid shared she was praying for six months before making the leap to move to Ohio with her family and dedicate herself to this mission full-time.

“I was asking God to take me where he needs me the most and use me for his work."

Abid said no matter your age, it’s never too late to make a difference, and she attributes much of her success to her previous experience.

"I believe that the mistakes I made when I was 30 years old, or 20 years old, all of them shaped me and made me more experienced so I can start this organization and make it a success."