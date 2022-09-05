More than 100 sexually explicit videos of children found in Upper Arlington man’s home

Phillip Ryan Copley, 35, is charged with 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — An Upper Arlington man is facing charges after investigators found more than 100 sexually explicit videos of children, some as young as infants, on his personal devices.

According to court documents, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children found Copley after Kik, a messaging app, alerted investigators of four videos uploaded to its platform. The videos sexually depicted underage girls, one of whom was seen engaged in sexual activity with an adult man, records state.

A search of the IP address led investigators to Copley. Authorities searched his Upper Arlington home on March 25 and seized 12 electronic devices.

Court records state the devices were taken to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Computer Crimes Unit, which discovered more than 100 videos of children being sexually abused. Of those videos, 20 involved victims as young as infants and toddlers.