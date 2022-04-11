Hocking County couple charged with producing child pornography

Gemienhardt and Daniels were originally arrested on local charges in early March 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people from Hocking County are facing federal charges for allegedly creating child pornography involving at least three minor children including one as young as 3 to 4 years old.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus, 36-year-old Robert Gemienhardt and 41-year-old Carrie Daniels appeared in U.S. District Court last week.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip regarding Gemienhardt’s alleged activity involving children.

An investigation was then started by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Search warrants executed by the sheriff’s office revealed that Gemienhardt and Daniels were working together and allegedly produced child pornography through the grooming and sexual abuse of minor victims.

According to records, Daniels is also accused of giving Gemienhardt images of the sexual abuse. Additionally, Gemienhardt reportedly possessed more than 1,100 images of child pornography.

Gemienhardt and Daniels were originally arrested on local charges in early March 2022.