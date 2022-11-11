82-year-old Mississippi man killed in head-on crash involving semi on I-70 near Buckeye Lake

The crash was happened on Interstate 70 near Buckeye Lake just before midnight.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — An 82-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in Licking County Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said James Parker, of Laurel, Mississippi, was traveling in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Buckeye Lake around 11:40 p.m.

The driver of a 2016 Freightliner was traveling in the eastbound lanes and struck the Chevrolet head on, causing the SUV to hit a guardrail. The semi went off the road, overturned down an embankment and into a body of water.

OSHP said Parker was pronounced dead at the scene about 10 minutes after the crash.

The semi driver was taken to a Licking Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed in the area as crews work to clear powdered chemicals from the road.