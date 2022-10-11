Police ID man found dead on I-71 in south Columbus

Police said Robert Mattingly was struck multiple times early Wednesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the man struck and killed on Interstate 71 on the city's south side Wednesday morning.

A call came in at 11:03 a.m. for a reported possible person down on the side of the road on the southbound side near Frank Road. The person, later identified as Robert Mattingly, was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m.

According to police, Mattingly was in the roadway around 6:15 a.m. and was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. He was then struck at least one additional time while lying in the roadway.

Police said Mattingly's body was so badly damaged that drivers passing by couldn’t tell if it was a person.