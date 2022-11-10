Motorcyclist killed in western Franklin County crash

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into another vehicle in western Franklin County Thursday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:45 p.m. a 2004 Honda motorcycle was driving west on West Broad Street at the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue in Franklin Township. A 2010 Honda hatchback was heading east on West Broad Street and attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle struck the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether the driver of the hatchback suffered any injuries.