COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Monday evening.

Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition was described as stable.