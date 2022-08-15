Teen charged in man's death in east Columbus turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy suspected of killing a 21-year-old man earlier this month has turned himself into the Columbus Division of Police.
Jaizion Reid is charged with murder in the shooting death of Lavarr Madison on Aug. 15. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road just after 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found Madison suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to Grant Medical Center.
He was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m. His death is the 87th homicide in Columbus this year.
Witnesses at the scene told police there were several individuals involved in an argument when the shots were fired.
Reid turned himself in on Tuesday and was taken into custody without incident.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Reid or has any other information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).