District: Marysville High School freshman accidentally drowns at cookout

Jesse Shock was a freshman at Marysville High School.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Students, teachers and staff members at the Marysville Exempted Village School District are mourning the loss of one of their own.

District leaders sent a letter to families on Tuesday, saying that Marysville High School freshman Jesse Shock died over the weekend.

The letter went on to say that Jesse accidentally drowned in a pond at a cookout for friends and family. The district did not say where the event took place.

District leaders said they have been in contact with Jesse’s family and are working through the best plan to support his family.

Funeral arrangements will be announced when details are finalized.

You can read the full statement from the district below:

“Monarch Families:

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of one of our students. On Saturday, September 2nd, MHS Freshman Jesse Shock, passed away as a result of an accidental drowning in a pond at an OSU cookout for family and friends. We have been in contact with Jesse’s family and we are working through the best plan to support his family during this incredibly difficult time. They would like everyone to know that they greatly appreciate the support and thoughtfulness. At this time, they would like time to be able to process, grieve and cope with their loss. They will be sharing funeral arrangements via Facebook with those that they are close to when they are finalized.

In addition to supporting the family, it is also incredibly important that we support our students and staff who are processing this tragedy and dealing with a variety of emotions. Supports are in place at MHS, ECHS and across the district.

We recognize many conversations will take place at home and we have included a link below that may help guide those conversations through helpful tips for dealing with grief.

Helpful Tips for Talking About Grief

Additionally, we know that through your conversations with your student, it may be important for them to have additional support at school to process. Please contact your child’s school counselor if you feel that your student would like to process more or if they may need additional support.

We appreciate your partnership and support for all those impacted by this tragedy.

Sincerely,