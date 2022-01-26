Ohio father who was deployed overseas reunites with son

For nearly a year, Sgt. George Davis and his son, Park, bonded over Minecraft, Lego and Star Wars while Davis was stationed in Germany.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A Mansfield father who has spent nearly a year overseas was reunited with his son on Wednesday.

10TV first introduced you to Sgt. George Davis and his son, Park, in September.

Davis has been stationed in Germany for nearly the past year.

In the mornings, Park and Davis would play Minecraft together online as a way to stay connected, despite being six hours apart.

On Wednesday, Davis' son, who is a second-grader at Central Elementary School in Lexington, which is near Mansfield, was greeted by his dad. It was in gym class when George walked in, taking his son by surprise.