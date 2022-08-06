'You could feel the pressure of his gun': Man shot at by juveniles who stole car, led police on chase before crash in Newark

Six juveniles were arrested and charged out of the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Surveillance video obtained by 10TV shows the moment a juvenile shot at two men on Tuesday. The juvenile was in a car with seven others, who would eventually lead police on a 30-mile chase across several counties.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Route 161 and Karl Road.

Richard, one of the men who was shot at, said the kids caused about $4,000 worth of damage to two of the vehicles for his business. The juveniles then drove around the corner to a parking lot where Richard said he followed them to get them to come back to his business and do the right thing.

The surveillance video from that parking lot shows Richard and a coworker inside a white vehicle. One of the kids inside the car shoots at Richard from just a few feet away.

“He was in the backseat of the car. He was shooting from the back window. You could feel the pressure of the gun when he shot it by me," Richard said. "I believe that if he would've had a better angle on me where he was sitting in the car, he would've probably hit me."

The detective handling the case said six juveniles who were in the car were arrested and their ages range from 12 to 16 years old. Police said the driver is just 13 years old and cut off his ankle monitor. He's charged with fleeing police, which is a felony.

A backseat passenger, who police said was the shooter, was charged with assault, also a felony. All six juveniles were charged with stolen property, a felony.