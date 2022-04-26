Police: 3 teens arrested in connection to 2 more stolen vehicles found in Whitehall

Two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested for receiving stolen property and were taken to the Village Network Reception Center.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall police recovered two stolen vehicles in the span of 12 hours and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the incidents.

Around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers located the first vehicle, a blue Toyota, driving through the city.

Police said the driver, who was 15 years old, attempted to drive away from police and was then quickly pulled over on a side road.

The driver and the passenger, who was 16 years old, tried to run away on foot. Officers found the teens near the vehicle, who were arrested for receiving stolen property.

Police said the 15-year-old had been arrested for previous stolen vehicle cases in Franklin County.

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers found another stolen vehicle that was driven by a 16-year-old boy.

Police said the teen led officers on a high-speed pursuit through the city. Officers then deployed stop sticks to try and stop the vehicle.

In dashcam video provided by Whitehall police, the juvenile is seen jumping out of the moving car and attempting to run from officers on foot. Police stopped the juvenile and arrested him for receiving stolen property.

The juvenile was taken to Mount Carmel East to be treated for minor injuries.

Police added the 16-year-old was arrested in the past for being in stolen cars and was wearing a neck brace at the time of Wednesday’s incident.