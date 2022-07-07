Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Circleville

A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Circleville around 7 a.m. Thursday.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Circleville Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Circle Drive and Northridge Road, according to the Circleville Fire Department Chief Brian Thompson.

The man was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter to a Columbus hospitable in serious condition.

Thompson said his injuries may be life-threatening.

The driver involved did stay at the scene.