Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Circleville

A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Circleville around 7 a.m. Thursday.
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Circleville Thursday morning. 

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Circle Drive and Northridge Road, according to the Circleville Fire Department Chief Brian Thompson.

The man was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter to a Columbus hospitable in serious condition. 

Thompson said his injuries may be life-threatening. 

The driver involved did stay at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

