18-year-old man reported missing at Blackhand Gorge found safe

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the man was later located at a family member’s home.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old man who was reported missing at Blackhand Gorge Sunday night has been found safe.

Around 8:30 p.m., Hanover Volunteer Fire Department Captain Dalton Lee said the man was separated from a group of people he was tubing with on the Licking River.

In an update from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Monday, the man was traveling on the bike trail after tubing when they got separated from their group.