Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Scioto County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the man was pronounced dead when he arrived at a hospital.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday in Scioto County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that just after 4:15 p.m., a call was received about a crash on Highland Bend Road near the intersection of Stockham Hollow Road.

Officials say 57-year-old Daniel McGuire, of Portsmouth, was driving a 2010 Toyota Highlander west on Highland Bend Road.

McGuire drove off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree, according to OSHP. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.