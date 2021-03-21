Man killed in shooting in east Columbus

Officers went to Stone Ridge Drive just south of East Main Street Sunday around 1:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a man is dead after a shooting that happened Sunday morning in east Columbus.

Officers went to Stone Ridge Drive just south of East Main Street around 1:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ronald Jones Jr. shot in a parking lot in front of a building in the 5100 block of Stone Ridge Drive.

Jones was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:52 a.m.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting and there is no information about a suspect.

This is the 43rd homicide in Columbus in 2021.